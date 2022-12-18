Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs

WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press.

Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, six counts of theft, five counts of burglary and one count of drug posession.

The theft occurred in Winder.

Rampey was elected without opposition in November and represents District 119 in Barrow County.