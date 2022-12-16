Menorah Lightings around Cobb County

If you live in Cobb County, you can attend several Menorah Lightings throughout the county. Below are the times and locations.

Dec. 18 – Menorah Lighting at The Avenue East Cobb

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony and celebration on Dec. 18, with Chabad of Cobb at The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Meet at the front parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. for family-friendly activities, delicious Chanukah treats, and more. Plus, don’t miss out on the gelt drop, featuring friends at Cobb County Fire Department. Collect all the chocolate gelt you can as they rain down from the fire truck’s lift.

https://avenueeastcobb.com/…/menorah-lighting-at…/

Dec. 18 – East Cobb Community Hanukkah Party and Menorah Lighting

Community Hanukkah Party and Menorah Lighting. Menorah will be lit at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Rd, Marietta at 5 p.m. after the party. Hosted by Congregation Etz Chaim, Temple Beth Tikvah, Temple Kehillat Chaim, and Temple Kol Emeth.

More info and RSVP here: https://www.etzchaim.net/event/chanukah2022

Dec. 20 – Acworth Menorah Lighting Ceremony

The City of Acworth invites everyone to its 10th annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the third night of Chanukah, at 6 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Rabbi Zalman Charytan from the Chabad Jewish Center will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood.

https://www.acworth.org/…/parks…/rec_events.php

Dec. 21 – Kennesaw Menorah Lighting

Join the City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, for the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 PM. There will be a ceremony, celebration, refreshments and more!

https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw…/menorah-lighting-2/

See more Hanukkah celebrations here https://www.cobbcounty.org/…/holiday-events-around-cobb…