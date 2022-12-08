Hyundai and SK On will build an electric vehicle battery facility in Bartow County

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S.

According to the governor’s office this is one of the largest economic development projects in state history. Stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through about $4 to 5 billion of investment in Bartow County.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK On recently signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the partnership for a new battery facility in the U.S., with the details of the partnership still in development.

“Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state’s ever-growing automotive industry,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since day one, my administration has been focused on bringing jobs and opportunity to communities across the state that may have been overlooked in the past. SK and HMG share this goal, and we’re proud they are choosing to invest even further in this No. 1 state for business.”

Established in 2021, SK On is the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians at its SK Battery America facility in Commerce. In July, SK Battery America announced it would partner with the Work for Warriors Georgia program to hire veterans, servicemembers, and their families at their Georgia operations.

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and HMG and SK On’s final board decisions, the new facility will be located at Bartow Centre, a zoned manufacturing and industrial site located on Highway 411, and is aiming to begin operations in 2025.

“Bartow County is very pleased with the decision of Hyundai Motor Group and SK On,” said Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. “We thank the owners of the former Bartow Centre Industrial property. Together, we pursued this extraordinary economic development project. The project will have regional benefit for job seekers in the area and establishes Bartow in Georgia’s EV ecosystem in a significant way. With Bartow’s strong history and talent-base built upon advanced manufacturing, the automotive industry, and innovation, the battery partnership should thrive in this environment. We look forward to welcoming HMG and SK in meaningful ways in the community and enjoying a long-term partnership together.”

Excluding this announcement, EV-related projects announced in the state since 2020 total approximately $17 billion in investment and more than 22,800 new jobs in Georgia.

In addition to the two companies’ EV battery partnership, Hyundai Motor Group separately announced in May its plans to invest $5.54 billion in Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County. Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on the facility in October with Governor Kemp, other state leaders, and local and federal officials.