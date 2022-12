Georgians flocked to the polls today setting a record for turnout in a midterm election. At stake is the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Raphael Warnock.

The nation waits with bated breath to see if Georgians have given Warnock another term, or have voted to replace him with Herschel Walker.

Below are the real-time results. Refresh to see updates.

Candidate Votes Percentage Herschel Walker 1,650,182 49.5% Raphael Warnock 1,679,809 50.4% 92% of precincts reporting, 3.3 million votes counted so far.