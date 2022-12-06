Raphael Warnock wins reelection to Senate

Georgia voters have reelected Raphael Warnock to serve a full six year term in the U.S. Senate.

Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in a tight race with 50.4% of the vote. Warnock received more than 1.7 million votes.

“It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy — the people have spoken,” Warnock said to supporters after the race was called.

The win gives Democrats 51 seats in the Senate, one more seat than they have had for the last two years.

Georgia voters turned out in record numbers in early voting and on Tuesday, casting more than 3.3 million votes, shattering the record for midterm turnout.

At the time of publication, voter turnout for the Senate runoff was just over 48%.

Walker conceded defeat at 11 p.m.

“We put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said in his concession speech. He also encouraged his supporters to believe in their elected officials.