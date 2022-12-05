You have until Friday to give feedback on the Butts County school calendar for next year

Parents, teachers and community members in Butts County have until Friday to give their input on the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Butts County School System is seeking feedback on the proposed calendar.

The Board of Education will consider feedback before it makes a final decision regarding these options. The deadline to make your selection is Friday, December 9 at noon.

To fill out the feedback form, visit www.bcssk12.org.

