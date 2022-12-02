GBI searches for 28-year-old Georgia woman wanted for murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 28-year-old woman who is wanted for a murder that occurred last month in Lee County.

Carlistra Dee Tennille is wanted for the murder of Mario McCray, which occurred on Nov. 23 in Leesburg.

Tennille was last known to be in the Albany area. Anyone with information as to her current whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI Region 3 Americus Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

According to the GBI, Tennille is described as being 5’2,” weighing about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes.

GBI officials say Tennille may be armed and dangerous.