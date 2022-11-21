How to vote early in Cobb County for the Georgia Senate runoff

Cobb County Elections officials will offer advance voting Saturday, Nov. 26, for the Dec. 6 runoff from noon to 5 p.m. at the five locations listed below. The additional date follows a recent court decision allowing for Saturday voting in the state. Voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 will take place only at these five locations:

Cobb Elections and Registration Main Office, 995 Roswell Street, Marietta

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S Main Street, Acworth

East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

Boots Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

You may also vote in advance:

Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 12 locations listed here.

Nov. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., at six locations listed here.

There is no voting on Dec. 3, 4, or 5.

Voters wishing to take advantage of advance voting can track wait times at the facilities by visiting this map.

Find complete information on the Cobb Elections and Registration office website.