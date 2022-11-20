Georgia residents are among the most stressed in the U.S. over inflation

1 min read

Inflation has been surging to multi-decade highs in the U.S. According to the congressional Joint Economic Committee, prices climbed by 13.3% between January 2021 and July 2022, resulting in a $717 increase in monthly expenses for the average American household. Driven by a number of factors – including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain constraints tied to the COVID-19 pandemic – the inflation crisis is weighing heavy on American consumers.

In addition to the meaningful impact historic levels of inflation are having on household finances, they are also taking a psychological toll. A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 46.9% of American adults have found inflation to be “very stressful” in the last two months, and another 27.5% have found it to be “moderately stressful.” Though these shares vary considerably by state.


In Georgia, a reported 49.4% of adults find inflation “very stressful” and 28.3% find it “moderately stressful” – the 14th largest and 24th largest shares, respectively, among the 50 states.

Meanwhile, according to a report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, because of the rising cost of living, the average household in Georgia had to spend $688 more in July 2022 than in January 2021 to keep the same standard of living.

All data in this story is from the JEC and the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest Household Pulse Survey, which collected data between Oct. 5 and Oct. 17, 2022 on how stressful the 18 and older population find inflation.

RankStateAdults who find inflation “very stressful” (%)Adults who find inflation “moderately stressful” (%)Increase in monthly spending for avg. household; Jan. 2021-July 2022 ($)Median annual household income ($)
1Arkansas57.923.757052,528
2West Virginia56.423.656951,248
3Oklahoma55.325.459355,826
4Tennessee54.822.864359,695
5Mississippi54.525.057148,716
6Kentucky53.527.160855,573
7Nevada53.025.483166,274
8Louisiana52.428.864152,087
9Florida51.123.278463,062
10Alabama50.229.461353,913
11Texas50.129.774766,963
12Hawaii49.624.276884,857
13California49.426.379484,907
14Georgia49.428.368866,559
15Indiana49.426.468662,743
16New Mexico49.127.972053,992
17Utah48.229.991079,449
18New York48.126.568374,314
19Arizona47.925.483369,056
20Virginia47.525.974180,963
21Delaware47.226.576071,091
22New Hampshire47.126.368688,465
23Kansas46.828.173064,124
24Maine46.626.355664,767
25Idaho46.628.076366,474
26New Jersey46.526.169589,296
27Ohio45.828.567762,262
28Pennsylvania44.929.758568,957
29Nebraska44.831.375466,817
30South Carolina44.731.963359,318
31Oregon43.930.060471,562
32Rhode Island43.425.959274,008
33Wyoming43.336.481265,204
34Michigan43.128.571063,498
35Missouri42.826.173761,847
36Colorado42.629.993782,254
37Massachusetts42.629.772689,645
38North Carolina42.026.565161,972
39Illinois41.829.778772,205
40Iowa41.734.267465,600
41Alaska41.630.079077,845
42Connecticut40.931.568983,771
43North Dakota39.935.476066,519
44Washington39.729.767784,247
45Maryland39.128.377490,203
46Wisconsin37.430.868967,125
47Minnesota37.425.283177,720
48South Dakota36.533.075966,143
49Montana35.833.379063,249
50Vermont34.032.758672,431