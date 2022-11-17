76-year-old Georgia man dies after being hit by truck in Forsyth County

A 76-year-old Auburn man is dead after being hit by a truck while working in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to 6985 Matt Highway Nov. 15 at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a person struck by a vehicle.

The victim, 76-year-old Salvador Ramirez, and his son had just made a delivery to 6985 Matt Highway. Salvador had stepped into the roadway to help guide the box truck out using a small battery powered work light.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ramirez was dressed in dark clothing and was not sufficiently visible to drivers.

A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Matt Highway and sheriff’s officials say the driver did not see Salvador in the roadway and ran into him.

Salvador was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

This case continues to be investigated; however, no charges are anticipated.