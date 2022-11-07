Family of 10 displaced by early morning house fire in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE — Firefighters responded this morning to a 911 call that reported a house on fire near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Crossing in Lawrenceville at 3:04 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters located a house fire near that intersection on the 2000 block of Montrose Court in Lawrenceville at 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews reported a two-story, single-family dwelling with heavy fire showing on all sides of the structure.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to combat the flames. After gaining control of the fire, crews were able to advance into the structure to complete suppression efforts.

Interior crews reported heavy fire damage on the back wall and a compromised flooring system on the second story. Completion of a primary and secondary search confirmed that everyone had safely escaped the house.

A family of six adults and four children have been displaced by this fire.

The homeowner said everyone was asleep at the time the fire started. A family member had awoken and was making his way to the bathroom when he noticed a light coming from downstairs. Upon investigating, the father-in-law discovered that the back wall of the house was on fire. The smoke alarms activated, and all residents were able to escape before fire crews arrived.

The American Red Cross will be aiding the family of 10. There were no injuries reported at this incident and firefighters rotated through rehab before returning to service. Fire crews determined the fire to be accidental in nature but were unable to determine the cause.

This incident illustrates the vital role smoke alarms play in home fire safety. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends the installation of smoke alarms every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. For more safety information visit www.GwinnettSafety411.com.