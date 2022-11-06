Kidnapping at Walmart in Warner Robins thwarted by witnesses

WARNER ROBINS — A kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Warner Robins was thwarted by witnesses who held the suspect until police arrived.

Members of Warner Robins Police Department were dispatched to 2720 Watson Blvd. in reference to a kidnapping in progress.

Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim, a juvenile, and removed the juvenile forcefully from the vehicle and took them into the woods behind the business.

Police say Doobay then threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them.

According to police, a witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child.

The child was turned over to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for further follow-up and care.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.