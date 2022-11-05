SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany

ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday.

The victim told officers that once he arrived at the location, the suspect, Cleveland Kegler, fired shots at him.

According to the Albany Police Department, Kegler then barricaded himself inside the location. Once officers arrived, Kegler fired shots at them.

Albany-Dougherty SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and began negotiating with the suspect. After several hours of negotiating, SWAT entered the location and apprehended the suspect.

There were no injuries during this incident.

Kegler was taken to the Dougherty County Jail, and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on police officer.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.