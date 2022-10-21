Marjorie Taylor Greene will be featured on Showtime’s ‘The Circus’

The Emmy nominated docuseries The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth continues its seventh season this week in northwestern Georgia, home of far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, to chart her meteoric rise in power in the Republican Party.

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri spend the week in Georgia’s 14th District to examine the source of Greene’s popularity. Her political career forged in controversy, the firebrand congresswoman is poised to take on more power if Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives.

For a preview, go to: https://youtu.be/ESasWP4I5Mg.

The episode includes:

An interview with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on her future in a Republican controlled Congress.

Democratic congressional candidate Marcus Flowers on his longshot bid to oust Greene in one of Georgia’s most conservative districts.

Floyd County GOP Chair Jamie Palmer on Greene’s rising popularity in her district.

Reporter Robert Draper, author of the new book Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind, on Greene’s rise to power

The Circus is produced by Left/Right for Showtime. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Tom Johnson and Divya Chungi serve as executive producers.

