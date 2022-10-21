Federal appeals court halts student debt forgiveness plan

Georgia college graduates and current students with loans who were hoping to take advantage of federal student debt forgiveness will have to wait a little longer.

A federal appeals judge put the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative on hold late Friday.

The 8th District Court of Appeals halted the student debt forgiveness plan in response to a lawsuit brought by six Republican states.

What’s Next?: The Biden administration has until Monday to respond to the court. The six states have until Tuesday to reply to the administration’s response.