Here are Georgia’s 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools

Six Georgia public schools have been recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Blue Ribbon is a national recognition from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Georgia schools named 2022 recipients of the honor are:

Armuchee Primary School, Floyd County School District

Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson City School District

Jones Elementary School, Bremen City School District

Kings Chapel Elementary School, Houston County School District

North Columbia Elementary School, Columbia County School District

Trion Middle School, Trion City School District

“Congratulations to Georgia’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools!” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I am so proud of them for receiving this well-deserved national recognition. National Blue Ribbon Schools create exciting, welcoming, and encouraging school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and succeed. Each of these six schools has represented Georgia on the national stage with great distinction.”

The U.S. Dept. of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The department of education invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

Private schools are nominated through a separate process by the Council for American Private Education.

Get More Education News Sign up for our free email newsletter and get education news delivered to your inbox. Email Please wait... Thank you for signing up!

Get More Context: With the barrage of information coming through your social media feeds and phone notifications, it can be hard to get a clear picture of what’s happening in your community and throughout the state. Click here to see what else is happening in The Peach State and get your news in context instead of relying on social media feeds and notifications for your news. We’ll help you stay informed.