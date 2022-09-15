Lanes on I-75 will be closed from Midtown Atlanta to Cobb County this weekend

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in Midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line.

The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition of the roadway and is expected to provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right or left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound from 17th Street in midtown to the Cobb County line beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 until 8 a.m. Sunday, and 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they mill and pave the highway. This $25.8M project is scheduled for completion in spring of 2023.

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Drivers are also advised to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel — put your phone down, and plan routes before getting on the road by calling 511, visit 511ga.org or download the 511GA app for Apple or Android for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

Stay Informed Stay in the loop about this story and others like it by signing up for our free email newsletter. Email Please wait... Thank you for signing up.

Get More Context: With the barrage of information coming through your social media feeds and phone notifications, it can be hard to get a clear picture of what’s happening in your community and throughout the state. Click here to see what else is happening in The Peach State and get your news in context instead of relying on social media feeds and notifications for your news. We’ll help you stay informed.