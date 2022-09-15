A rare draft copy of the U.S. Constitution will be on display in Georgia tomorrow

SAVANNAH — The Georgia Historical Society will publicly display Abraham Baldwin’s draft copy of the United States Constitution on Friday, Sept. 16 during a free open house event in commemoration of Constitution Day.

One of about twelve still in existence, the draft includes the handwritten margin notes of Baldwin, one of Georgia’s signers of the Constitution of 1787.

“We invite everyone to come and take advantage of this rare opportunity to see one of the most significant documents in history,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. “The US Constitution codified all that had been won in the Revolutionary War and created the government we enjoy to this day. For that reason, it is a foundational piece of Georgia and American history and the greatest treasure in the Georgia Historical Society collection.”

A recently conserved Revolutionary War-era drum and other rare objects and documents highlighting Georgia’s role in the development and evolution of our national story will also be on display during this free public event.

The celebration is part of a kickoff to the 2022-2023 Georgia History Festival, the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society. Beginning with the new school year in September, a variety of public programs, exhibits, in-school events, and educational resources bring history to life for students of all ages and encourage Georgians to explore the richness and diversity of our state’s past.

The Festival includes events like the popular Colonial Faire and Muster living-history program held at Wormsloe State Historic Site, Super Museum Sunday, Savannah’s colorful Georgia Day Parade, and the annual Trustees Gala.

The Georgia Historical Society Research Center at 501 Whitaker Street in Savannah, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 for self-guided tours featuring the exhibition of this unique document, along with educational displays and other one-of-a-kind documents and artifacts that tell the story of Georgia’s role in the founding of our nation.

Constitution Day at the Georgia Historical Society is made possible by Dr. Victor Andrews. For more information about Constitution Day, please contact Keith Strigaro, GHS Director of Communications, at 912-651-2125, ext. 153.

