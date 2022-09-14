Film crew to close streets in Downtown Norcross Thursday

NORCROSS — Drivers who go through Downtown Norcross may need to find an alternative route Thursday. A film crew will close several streets in the downtown area.

South Peachtree Street will be closed from Jones Street to Holcomb Bridge. The closures will occur from 8 p.m. until about midnight.

The filming will also close several downtown parking lots. The Crossing parking lot, Betty Mauldin parking lot, street parking on South Peachtree between Jones Street and the first crosswalk will be closed.

The parking lots will be closed from 7 a.m. until about midnight.

Normal operations will resume on Friday.

