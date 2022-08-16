Dacula man killed in Cobb County crash

A 19-year-old Dacula man was killed in a collision on Chastain Meadows Parkway near Big Shanty Road in Cobb County.

The crash occurred Monday, Aug. 15 at 10:11 p.m.

Investigators say 19-year-old Donovan Williams, of Dacula, was traveling north on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the left lane in a 1996 white Honda Accord. The vehicle was also occupied by two passengers. At the same time a silver 2019 Honda Insight was traveling south on Chastain Meadows Parkway in the right lane

According to the Cobb County Police Department, while negotiating a curve the Honda Accord crossed into the southbound lanes into the path of the Honda Insight. The driver’s side of the Accord collided with the front of the Insight. The collision caused the Honda Accord to roll and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof.

The driver and passenger of the Insight were not immediately injured in and declined to be transported to the hospital. The passengers in the Accord were transported to Wellstar Kennesaw Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Donovan Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators say they believe that speed was a factor in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The next of kin has been notified.

