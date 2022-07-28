GBI: Door of patrol car Brianna Grier fell out of was never closed

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details about the death of a woman while in sheriff’s office custody in Hancock County last week.

Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Brianna Grier was sitting, was never closed.

Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions.

In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the back seat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seat belt.

The investigation also reveals that after Grier was arrested, two Hancock County deputies were attempting to put Grier in the patrol car. Both deputies and Grier were at the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car.

According to the GBI, Grier was on the ground refusing to get in the patrol car. Grier made a statement that she was going to harm herself. To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door.

The deputy quickly returned to the rear driver’s side door. Both deputies put Grier in the back seat of the patrol car. The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door.

GBI officials say their investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door.

The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance.

Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the back seat until she fell out of the moving car.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.

