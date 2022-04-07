The man suspected of shooting at a Cobb police officer at Cumberland Mall has been killed by police

A Duluth man suspected of firing shots at a police officer over the weekend at Cumberland Mall is dead after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Cobb County yesterday.

The Cobb County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, several officers from the Cobb County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on an SUV on the Chastain Road bridge over I-75.

Police say during the traffic stop, a male passenger in the SUV, identified as 20-year-old Demarco Mauge of Duluth, displayed a firearm. Multiple Cobb County officers fired their guns, hitting Mauge.

According to the GBI Mauge was still holding a gun in his hand when he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 36th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.