Get your spring plants at Plantapalooza this weekend in Athens

Whether on the hunt for Sinningia speciosa or simply looking for a leafy perennial in the perfect shade of green, the annual plant sale hosted by the Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia will have plenty of options for experts and hobbyists alike.

The 2022 plant sale will run in person from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9, at 1030 West Green Street in Athens.

“We will have annual and perennial ornamental varieties suited for Georgia summer weather in all types of landscapes,” said Sandy Begani, Trial Gardens manager in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “Our plants are hand-selected and maintained through our annual trials and horticulture expertise and by local gardeners and volunteers with years of experience.”

All 1-gallon potted plants will be sold three for $20, unless otherwise marked. Succulent dish gardens are $15 each. The plant sale accepts cash, check, credit or debit.

Parking is free on weekends in parking lots around the Trial Gardens.

The Trial Gardens plant sale is a part of Plantapalooza — four UGA-affiliated sales offered throughout April.

April 9 will be the only day all four sales run concurrently. Additional sales are being hosted by the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, UGA Horticulture Club and UGA Collegiate FFA.

More plant sale details and photos can be found on the Trial Gardens’ Facebook page.

Interested buyers can view offerings on the 2022 Trial Gardens plant sale list.

“The Trial Gardens are funded entirely by our industry partner donations, volunteer efforts and fundraisers such as our plant sales,” Begani said. “We are grateful for this crucial support so we are able to direct proceeds to hire student employees, complete garden maintenance and infrastructure projects and purchase educational materials.”

To learn more about the Trial Gardens, visit ugatrial.hort.uga.edu.