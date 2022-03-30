Meet the Fulton County Schools Teacher of the Year for 2022

Precious Bayan, art teacher at Brookview Elementary School, has been named the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Fulton County Schools.

Bayan learned of her accomplishment March 28 during a surprise visit by Fulton County Schools staff to Brookview; the first of three employee recognitions by the district on Monday. Teacher of the Year represents the highest honor the district bestows on its classroom teachers and celebrates excellence on numerous levels of educational professionalism.

“Our employees are the heart of our district,” said Superintendent Mike Looney. “They have persevered through tremendously difficult times and continue to be tireless advocates for our students’ learning and development. I am immensely proud of them, and today, I celebrate Precious Bayan, DeAnna Turner and Daria Butler.”

Rigorous criteria for the selection process are employed to determine this designation, beginning with the Academic Leadership Team, which narrows the applicants down to one finalist from elementary, middle and high school levels. A district selection committee reviews the application materials and interviews the three semi-finalists to make their selection.

Bayan has taught in the public school system for a total of 12 years, 11 of which have been with Fulton County Schools. Though she is certified in Pre-K through 12th grade art education, she loves teaching elementary art most.

Bayan’s commitment to students goes beyond the classroom. She has also worked as a fine arts support teacher creating and conducting literacy-focused art for professional development. Additionally, Bayan has served as grade level chair for several years at Brookview and has become a lead art educator and mentor for other teachers in South Fulton. Her hobbies include reading, writing, all things health and wellness as well as meditation and studying spirituality.

“I am passionate about teaching students a culture of respect over fear,” said Bayan. “Inside my doors they will learn that ideas, visions and creations matter and are so important. To express themselves on a canvas is to be vulnerable and human. They are showing who they are as a person and in the process developing a respect of self and releasing the fear of other’s opinions.”

“Ms. Bayan is a phenomenal leader, teacher, innovator, and advocate for our kids,” said Brookview Principal Jovita Wallace. “She serves relentlessly with poise, grace, and positivity and is a behind-the-scenes hero at our school. She uses her time and talents to support every program and schoolwide event and transforms our spaces into beautiful works of art. Her influence helps us stretch our thinking and encourage art integration and creativity. Ultimately, she embodies our school’s mantra of being ’Great on Purpose’.”