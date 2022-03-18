Georgia sheriff’s office captain charged with computer theft

A former Candler County Sheriff’s Office captain was arrested and charged with computer theft Friday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jamey O’Brien, of Metter, was arrested for Computer Theft and Violation of Oath of Office. O’Brien was patrol captain at the Candler County Sheriff’s Office. While employed in that capacity, GBI officials say O’Brien ran vehicle identification numbers through the Georgia Crime Information Center for his personal use.

Candler County Sheriff John Miles became aware of the unauthorized access to the GCIC files on March 10 and contacted the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

As patrol captain, O’Brien had authority to access certain GCIC files for official, legal, and legitimate purposes.

According to the GBI, the investigation revealed that O’Brien abused this authority by accessing the files for personal reasons, a violation of Georgia law.

O’Brien was arrested and processed at the Candler County Jail where he was later released on a $5,000.00 bond.

This investigation is active and ongoing and additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 (Statesboro) Office at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

