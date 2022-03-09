In The Know: How to talk directly to Fulton County School Board members

Each member of the Fulton County Board of Education sponsors a monthly meeting open to all members of the community.

The sessions provide an opportunity for direct contact with community members and give board members a chance to listen to local issues and concerns.

Social distancing will be practiced at in-person meetings.

Board members have set the following virtual and in-person meeting dates for March 2022:

Katha Stuart, District 1

March 16 | 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Park Elementary School | 11895 Mountain Park Road in Roswell, GA

Katie Reeves, District 2

March 15 | 7:00 p.m.

Cambridge High School | 2845 Bethany Bend in Milton, GA

Gail Dean w/ Julia Bernath, District 3

March 16 | 11:30 a.m.

Those interested in attending the virtual community meeting should click here or visit https://bit.ly/BernathDeanMarch16.

Franchesca Warren, District 4

March 14 | 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in attending the virtual community meeting should click here or visit https://bit.ly/WarrenMarch14.

Linda McCain, District 5

March 15 | 9:30 a.m.

State Bridge Crossing Elementary School | 5530 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek, GA

Kimberly Dove, District 6

March 15 | 6:30 p.m.

Love T. Nolan Elementary School | 2725 Creel Road in East Point, GA

Those interested in attending virtually should click here or visit https://bit.ly/DoveMar15.

Julia Bernath w/ Gail Dean, District 7

March 16 | 11:30 a.m.

