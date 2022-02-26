Are you ready for Georgia Beer Day?

Breweries across Georgia will participate in Georgia Beer Day on March 5.
The statewide event is presented by Gas South and encourages residents to celebrate Georgia craft beer by raising a pint at your local independent brewery.
In partnership with Georgia Craft Brewers Guild member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the guild.
The 2022 pint glass is the 16 oz. Libbey Becher showcasing full color art by artist Ali Lamoureux. Featuring the theme “From the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Driftwood Beach”, this year’s design displays the beauty of Georgia with two of its most recognizable naturescapes.
Participating breweries are listed below.
6S Brewing Company – Duluth
Anderby Brewing – Peachtree Corners
Arches Brewing – Hapeville
Athentic Brewing Company – Athens
Atlanta Brewing Co. – Atlanta
Barrier Island Brewing – St. Simons Island
Best End Brewing Co. – Atlanta
Blackbird Farms Brewery – Lilburn
Bold Monk Brewing Company – Atlanta
Cartecay River Brewing Co. – Ellijay
Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse – Columbus
Cherry Street Brewing – Alpharetta
Creature Comforts Brewing Co. – Athens
Cultivation Brewing – Norcross
Dahlonega Brewery – Dahlonega
Dry County Brewing – Kennesaw
Eagle Creek Brewing Company – Statesboro
Elsewhere Brewing – Atlanta
Eventide Brewing – Atlanta
Fall Line Brewing Co – Macon
Fire Maker Brewing Company – Atlanta
From the Earth Brewing Co – Roswell
Gate City Brewing – Roswell
Georgia Beer Co – Valdosta
Glover Park Brewery – Marietta
Grumpy Old Men – Blue Ridge
Halfway Crooks Brewing – Atlanta
Horned Owl Brewing – Kennesaw
Indio Brewing – Sugar Hill
Kettlerock Brewing – Peachtree Corners
Left Nut Brewing – Gainesville
Line Creek Brewing Co – Peachtree City
Monday Night Brewing – Atlanta
Monkey Wrench Brewing – Suwanee
New Realm Brewing – Atlanta
NoFo Brew Co – Cumming
Pendley Creek Brewing Co – Jasper
Pontoon Brewing Co. – Sandy Springs
Pretoria Fields – Albany
Red Hare Brewing & Distilling – Marietta
Red Top Brewhouse – Acworth
Reformation Brewery – Canton/Smyrna/Woodstock
Round Trip Brewing Company – Atlanta
Savannah River Brewing Co. – Augusta
Sceptre Brewing Arts – Atlanta
School House Brewing – Marietta
Second Self – Atlanta
Service Brewing – Savannah
Six Bridges – Johns Creek
Social Fox Brewing – Norcross
Southern Brewing Company – Athens
Southern Philosophy Brewing Co. – Bainbridge
Split Fin Brewing – Midway
Steady Hand Beer Co – Atlanta
Stillfire Brewing – Suwanee
SweetWater Brewery – Atlanta
Talking Rock Brewery – Talking Rock
Tantrum Brewing Co – Cleveland
The Lost Druid – Avondale Estates
The Underdog Brewing Co – Savannah
Three Taverns Brewery – Decatur/Atlanta
Treehorn – Marietta
Tucker Brewing Co. – Tucker
Two Tides Brewing Company – Savannah
Wild Heaven Beer – Avondale Estates/Atlanta
Wrecking Bar Brewpub – Atlanta