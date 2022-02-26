Are you ready for Georgia Beer Day?

Breweries across Georgia will participate in Georgia Beer Day on March 5.

The statewide event is presented by Gas South and encourages residents to celebrate Georgia craft beer by raising a pint at your local independent brewery.

In partnership with Georgia Craft Brewers Guild member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the guild.

The 2022 pint glass is the 16 oz. Libbey Becher showcasing full color art by artist Ali Lamoureux. Featuring the theme “From the Blue Ridge Mountains, to Driftwood Beach”, this year’s design displays the beauty of Georgia with two of its most recognizable naturescapes.

Participating breweries are listed below.

6S Brewing Company – Duluth

Anderby Brewing – Peachtree Corners

Arches Brewing – Hapeville

Athentic Brewing Company – Athens

Atlanta Brewing Co. – Atlanta

Barrier Island Brewing – St. Simons Island

Best End Brewing Co. – Atlanta

Blackbird Farms Brewery – Lilburn

Bold Monk Brewing Company – Atlanta

Cartecay River Brewing Co. – Ellijay

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse – Columbus

Cherry Street Brewing – Alpharetta

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. – Athens

Cultivation Brewing – Norcross

Dahlonega Brewery – Dahlonega

Dry County Brewing – Kennesaw

Eagle Creek Brewing Company – Statesboro

Elsewhere Brewing – Atlanta

Eventide Brewing – Atlanta

Fall Line Brewing Co – Macon

Fire Maker Brewing Company – Atlanta

From the Earth Brewing Co – Roswell

Gate City Brewing – Roswell

Georgia Beer Co – Valdosta

Glover Park Brewery – Marietta

Grumpy Old Men – Blue Ridge

Halfway Crooks Brewing – Atlanta

Horned Owl Brewing – Kennesaw

Indio Brewing – Sugar Hill

Kettlerock Brewing – Peachtree Corners

Left Nut Brewing – Gainesville

Line Creek Brewing Co – Peachtree City

Monday Night Brewing – Atlanta

Monkey Wrench Brewing – Suwanee

New Realm Brewing – Atlanta

NoFo Brew Co – Cumming

Pendley Creek Brewing Co – Jasper

Pontoon Brewing Co. – Sandy Springs

Pretoria Fields – Albany

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling – Marietta

Red Top Brewhouse – Acworth

Reformation Brewery – Canton/Smyrna/Woodstock

Round Trip Brewing Company – Atlanta

Savannah River Brewing Co. – Augusta

Sceptre Brewing Arts – Atlanta

School House Brewing – Marietta

Second Self – Atlanta

Service Brewing – Savannah

Six Bridges – Johns Creek

Social Fox Brewing – Norcross

Southern Brewing Company – Athens

Southern Philosophy Brewing Co. – Bainbridge

Split Fin Brewing – Midway

Steady Hand Beer Co – Atlanta

Stillfire Brewing – Suwanee

SweetWater Brewery – Atlanta

Talking Rock Brewery – Talking Rock

Tantrum Brewing Co – Cleveland

The Lost Druid – Avondale Estates

The Underdog Brewing Co – Savannah

Three Taverns Brewery – Decatur/Atlanta

Treehorn – Marietta

Tucker Brewing Co. – Tucker

Two Tides Brewing Company – Savannah

Wild Heaven Beer – Avondale Estates/Atlanta

Wrecking Bar Brewpub – Atlanta