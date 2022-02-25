Atlanta mayor lifts coronavirus restrictions

ATLANTA — In response to higher vaccine rates and a downward trend in coronavirus cases, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is lifting several of the city’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

Most of the restrictions have been in place from the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Dickens is lifting the city’s indoor mask mandate, but masks will still be mandated at public meetings and programs in city facilities. In-person meetings will also be resuming for public agencies affiliated with the city, such as Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing and Atlanta BeltLine Inc.

“Advances in life-saving vaccines, downward trends in cases and—most importantly—the vigilance and resilience of the Atlanta community have all brought us to this new space of hope,” Dickens said. “As we continue to rely on data and science, Atlanta remains forever grateful for our public health professionals, our healthcare workers and our frontline workers who continue to give their all so that we may begin this optimistic path toward our new normal.”

The moratorium on residential evictions and filings for housing units and developments sponsored or funded by Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development remains in effect.

The city has updated its HVAC and air circulation system to address airborne particles and improve air quality in City Hall. The city is also modifying other city facilities that are open to the public.

The city aims to resume rental of city facilities and activities for seniors, young people, businesses and the community through a phased approach to gradually reach full capacity over the next few months—provided the downward trends in coronavirus cases continue.

Currently, 59% of Fulton County residents, 58% of DeKalb County residents, 55% of Atlanta residents and 55% of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, 76% of city employees are vaccinated.

HOW TO GET VACCINATED: COVID-19 has killed more than 30,000 Georgia residents. Don’t let yourself or your loved ones die from a preventable virus. COVID vaccines are free and widely available statewide without insurance or identification. To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.