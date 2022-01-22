Summit Coffee is coming to Roswell

Summit Coffee will open a new franchise in Roswell this spring.

The new franchise marks the first out-of-state first out-of-state franchise agreement for the North Carolina-based Summit Coffee, which has 12 other stores open or in development.

The Roswell café will be owned and operated by Brooke and Dustin Logan.

This first franchise will anchor Summit’s brand expansion into the Atlanta area, with plans for three cafés to open in 2022, and ten by 2025.

Summit, an award-winning and certified Organic coffee roaster, is one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in the Southeast, currently has stores in the Charlotte, Lake Norman, and Asheville areas of North Carolina.

The Roswell café will boast the same offerings that all Summit stores do — a rotation of drip coffees, a full espresso bar, local pastries, plus craft beers and wines.

“We’ve been targeting Atlanta for the better part of a year, and we fell in love with Roswell as our first micro market,” said Brian Helfrich, CEO of Summit Coffee. “Plus, the Logans are longtime Summit customers and fans, so the confluence makes this announcement incredibly exciting for our brand. We’re excited to bring the Summit brand to a new market.”

