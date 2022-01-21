Fulton County schools move to mask optional next week

Face-to-face instruction resumed this week in Fulton County Schools and the district began amending some operational guidelines.

Though some employees have been out due to COVID, school system officials say they intend to stay open providing they have the staff to safely operate schools.

Continuing this mitigation strategy, all schools will follow the instructions below for the upcoming week of January 24 through 28.

Masks are optional in all Fulton County Schools buildings effective Saturday.

Beginning Monday, Fulton County Schools will conduct contact tracing for positive cases only.

Parents should report only positive cases to the Parent portal. Do not submit a report if you are waiting on a pending test result or for an exposure/direct contact.

The school system is asking parents to remember:

Do not come to school/work if you are sick.

If you test positive stay home and isolate.

We strongly encourage families to participate in vaccination and testing opportunities.

Please follow public health guidelines and report any COVID-19 related cases to the Employee or Parent portals.

