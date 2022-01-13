30 people evacuated after early morning apartment fire in Gwinnett

An early morning blaze Thursday damaged four apartment units on Chase Lane in Norcross.

Firefighters brought the flames under control at about 2:12 a.m. Gwinnett County Fire officials say about 30 people were evacuated from the two-story, eight-unit apartment building when the first fire trucks arrived.

Crews found smoke and flames showing from two second-floor apartment units on the corner of the building. Firefighters immediately deployed fire attack and water supply hose lines and gained quick access inside to combat the blaze and conduct a primary search.

There were no injuries reported.

According to Fire Investigators, the blaze appears accidental and originated from the HVAC utility closet in a second-floor apartment. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined.

The residents of the apartment were home in the unit where the fire started and were alerted by the smell of smoke. They exited the apartment and began banging on doors to alert neighbors.

Two apartment units sustained heavy fire damage and two additional units had extensive smoke, heat, and water damage. The American Red Cross and management for the complex were requested to assist the displaced residents.

For more information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.

