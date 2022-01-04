These 6 Georgia Cities were named best places to live in the South

(The Center Square) – Six Georgia cities are among the best cities to live in the south, according to a recent report.

The report by 24/7 Wall St. included Sandy Springs, Milton, Alpharetta, Suwanee, Braselton and Rincon on the list.

The independent financial news and opinion website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a weighted index of 25 measures across four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life and community.

Sandy Springs, an Atlanta suburb, was ranked 11th in the report. It has a median household income of $78,613 and a five-year unemployment rate of 3%. Its current population is 107,072, which grew by 8.7% over the past five years.

Milton, a small Atlanta-area suburb, was ranked right after Sandy Springs at 12th. The median household income in Milton is $128,559, and the five-year unemployment rate is 3.4%. Its current population is 38,759, which grew by 11.1% over the past five years.

24/7 Wall St ranked Alpharetta, which also is in the Atlanta area, 18th on the list. It has a median household income of $113,802 and a five-year unemployment rate of 3%. Its population has grown over the past five years by 7.7% and is 65,590.

Suwanee, Braselton and Rincon ranked closer to the bottom of the list.

Suwanee was 32nd. It has a median household income of $90,436 and a five-year unemployment rate of 3.4%. Its current population is 19,743, which grew by 18.6% over the past five years.

Rural town Braselton was selected 35th. Its population has grown significantly over the past five years by 39.5% and currently is 11,452. It also has had a meager unemployment rate of 1.3% during the previous five years. The median household income is $105,096.

Rincon was second-to-last on the list. It has a median household income of $64,625 and a five-year unemployment rate of 3.7%. Its current population is 10,027, which grew by 8.1% over the last five years.

Featured Post