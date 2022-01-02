Will it snow in Georgia on Monday?

If you live in North Georgia you might see snow when you wake up Monday morning.

The current forecast shows the possibility of snow between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday for what the National Weather Service calls far North Georgia.

Beginning tonight, rain showers will transition to snow and will be possible tonight. The weather service reminds motorists to use caution on roads as freezing is possible.

Snow showers could continue through Monday morning, especially in the mountains and high terrain areas. Up to two inches of snow are possible for elevations about 2,000 feet with accumulations of up to one inch expected elsewhere.

If you live in the mountains, you could see two inches of snow. If you live to the north and east of Floyd County, you may see up to one inch of snow. If you live to the South and East of Rome, you may see about a half an inch of snow.

Counties that can expect snow are shown in purple below.

