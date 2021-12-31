Fulton County schools will be virtual until January 10

The Fulton County school system has announced its plans for returning to school this month amid a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the December 30 Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology Report, there has been a dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, with some municipalities reaching historic highs. Therefore, in consultation with the the board of health, Fulton County Schools will implement the following changes for the start of second semester.

The district will begin with remote learning for all students on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, through Friday, January 7, 2022.

Face-to-face instruction will return on Monday, January 10, 2022. Utilizing the Closing Matrix, schools with positive COVID-19 cases equal to or greater than one percent of the student/staff population will continue with remote learning until the number of cases decreases.

Masks will be required in all FCS facilities January 10 through January 21, 2022.

Staff will report remotely on Monday and Tuesday, January 3 and 4, 2022, and report in-person beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

School officials strongly encourage parents and students to get vaccinated and to follow public health guidelines and report any positive COVID-19 cases to the Parent or Employee portals.

HOW TO GET VACCINATED: COVID-19 has killed more than 20,000 Georgia residents. Don’t let yourself or your loved ones die from a preventable virus. COVID vaccines are free and widely available statewide without insurance or identification. To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

