If you frequently walk in downtown Atlanta, some of the city’s air vents may have given you pause.

Atlanta Firefighters rescued a person who had fallen through one of the air vents. Firefighters say the person fell 15 to 20 feet.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning.

After a thorough assessment it was determined the person would need to be extracted vertically. Nearly 40 firefighters were involved in the rescue.

