Atlanta’s new mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Mayor-elect Andre Dickens announced yesterday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dickens, who is fully vaccinated and has been tested frequently since the start of his campaign, said the fact that he still caught the virus despite being vaccinated is proof that the Omicron variant is highly contagious.

So far, Dickens reports he is feeling well and has only experienced mild symptoms.

Dickens also urged anyone who has come in contact with him in the last week to get tested and quarantine.

“I cannot be certain of where or when I was exposed, but if you have come into contact with me during the past week, I would urge you to get tested and to quarantine like I am until you’ve received a negative test result,” Dickens said.

Dickens also encouraged Atlanta residents to be smart and cautious about holiday plans.

“Please get vaccinated and boosted before spending time with family and friends, and get tested both before and after,” he said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday alone.