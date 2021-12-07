Thief caught on camera stealing trailer

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with the theft of a trailer.

The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office Nov. 24, at around 11:22 p.m. and took place on Skipper Road.

According to sheriff’s officials, the man stole a white 16-foot Maxim Cargo enclosed trailer from the property using a truck.

The individual is described as a white male, with dark hair, wearing a red t-shirt, light colored sun visor hat and light brown pants. He was caught on surveillance cameras during the theft. You can see them below.

The vehicle used in the theft is described as a late model white GMC extended cab truck with a black toolbox.

If anyone has any information, or knows the identity or whereabouts of the individual, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.