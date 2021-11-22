DeKalb residents can donate coats to Operation Bundle

If you have a new or gently used coat to donate, you can give it to the Operation Bundle coat drive in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with The Covenant Church to host Operation Bundle, a community coat drive designed to provide much-needed seasonal apparel for those in need this winter.

DeKalb County residents can support Operation Bundle by taking their donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks to The Covenant Church at 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur, now through Nov. 27.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the official poverty rate in 2020 was 11.4 percent, up 1.0 from 10.5 percent in 2019, making it the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines.

“There is currently a great need for coats and other essential clothing for the colder months ahead,” said Cochran-Johnson. “I know first-hand that the residents of DeKalb County are caring and generous, so I am confident that together we can meet make a world of difference this winter.”

The homeless population count conducted by DeKalb County’s Community Development Department during the last few years revealed that nearly 200 people were found sleeping outdoors, with a majority being single adult males.

With this in mind, Operation Bundle is requesting items for men, women and children of all ages, with a specific need for men’s coats.

“As a church, we are committed to serving the community,” said Pastor Quincy Lavelle Carswell II of The Covenant Church. “We could not do this without the support and generosity of our fellow DeKalb County residents or the partnership of Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.”

Operation Bundle will culminate with a celebration at The Covenant Church on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend.

For more information, please visit www.commissionerlorrainecochranjohnson.com or www.thecovenantatl.org or call 470-889-4213.

For media coverage or to schedule an interview with Commissioner Cochran-Johnson or Pastor Quincy Lavelle Carswell, II, email amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470-889-4213.