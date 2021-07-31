Here’s how you can help families left homeless by a South Fulton apartment fire

The City of South Fulton will collect clothing and other items for families displaced from their homes by a fire early Friday morning at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road.

Firefighters called to the scene around 12:30 a.m and found flames in two apartments. Six other units were damaged by smoke.

According to fire officials,48 people — including 37 children — were displaced from their homes.

District 3 Councilwoman Helen Willis had earlier planned a school supply event in the neighborhood for Monday, Aug. 2. Those wishing to assist the families in need can drop off clothing, toiletries and other items at the Fifth Annual Back-to-School Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m on Aug. 2.

“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this unexpected tragedy,” Willis said. “The city is coming together with our community partners to provide resources to assist these families as they get back on their feet.”