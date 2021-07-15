Here’s what you need to know about the Tyson Chicken recall

Tyson Food Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

A list of these products can be found by clicking the link below

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2021-07/023-2021-Product-List.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0GCAnSKZ-53rxWjrqFUDdK1aL5Xt-LKm0DmYbwiA0Aubl61RvAC7NuI0c

The link below will show labels for the recalled items

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2021-07/023-2021-Labels.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3vY1D-BHHRc-MxHxcE-Cbs5HIWSuXEIFD4YBGTD7j9muHzkYEKKeyGmPU

Signs/symptoms of Listeriosis include:

fever

muscle aches,

headache,

stiff neck,

confusion,

loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.