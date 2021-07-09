Georgia firefighters save family dog from fire

LILBURN — A Gwinnett County family may have been displaced from their home after a fire Thursday afternoon, but their pet dog is safe thanks to the efforts of local firefighters.

Gwinnett County Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Lester Woods Court in Lilburn.The caller to 911 advised that there was possibly a dog inside but that the residents did not appear to be home.

Crews arrived to find a fire with heavy dark smoke showing from the rear of a single-family, split-level dwelling. Fire crews deployed a fire attack hose line to combat the fire. The second unit on scene deployed an additional hose line and the fire was brought under control.

A dog was found during the primary search and was removed from the house. Crews outside used a Pet Oxygen Mask to help with the dog’s recovery.

A Rapid Intervention Team was established and a secondary search was performed.

According to the Incident Commander, the residents were not home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported. American Red Cross was requested to respond to assist the family of two adults and two children that live in the home.

A fire investigator responded and after speaking with the resident determined that the fire was accidental and started on the back deck and spread into the home.

Firefighters encourage all citizens to practice home fire safety. Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom. Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly. For additional information on home fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.