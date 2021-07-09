Funeral arrangements set for Alpharetta police officer who died from COVID-19

ALPHARETTA — Funeral arrangements for Alpharetta Police Officer Clinton Martin have been announced by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 15 at North Point Community Church and the funeral service will be held Friday, July 16 at 2 p.m. A burieal service will be held Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery.

Martin died after a long battle with COVID-19. He was initially released from the hospital around Father’s Day, but was rushed back to the hospital in late June.

He died the morning of July 3.

Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison posted the following tribute to Martin on the department’s Facebook page.

“We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man. He has spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart. “I want to thank our wonderful Alpharetta community for all the love and support you have shown to Clinton and his family the last several weeks. I have no doubt you provided a tremendous blessing for Clinton and his family throughout his illness. “Please continue to pray for Clinton’s wife and children, as well as all of the ADPS family.

You can donate to help Martin’s family by clicking here.