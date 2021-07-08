Metro Atlanta Moe’s restaurants get facelift

Moe’s Southwest Grill announced today the modernization and refresh of more than 50 restaurants in the Greater Atlanta market. Home to Moe’s and the brand’s largest market, Atlanta is the latest city to experience Moe’s evolution following refreshes in Nashville, TN; Charleston, SC; and Rochester, NY.

These restaurants in Atlanta now feature a dedicated off-premise service line to support growing digital business driven by online orders and an increase in catering demand, especially for items like the popular Fajita, Taco and Nacho Bar options. Additional upgrades include new front and back-of-house design, exterior signage, logo and menu boards, as well as a new system to make checkout faster and more secure.

“It’s important that we continue to invest in our brand to remain relevant and increase guest accessibility. Our refreshed look and feel in Atlanta will provide our loyal fans the opportunity to experience a modern Moe’s that still offers the familiar menu items they crave,” said Alex Williams, Chief Brand Officer for Moe’s Southwest Grill. “The Moe’s brand has been beloved for more than 20 years and we’re excited to present a design that matches the ‘Welcome to Moe’s!’ energy and enthusiasm we’ve conveyed for two decades.”

In addition to a new aesthetic, Moe’s evolved design is yielding positive results for franchisees. Locations in Nashville and Rochester are showing positive sales growth and traffic. A new service training program, aptly called W2M (Welcome to Moe’s!), will also help franchise owners maintain a welcoming environment for guests and team members. Additionally, Moe’s launched Kids Eat Free nationally in April to drive family dining on Sundays. As a result, the innovative fast casual leader is seeing significant comp sales growth and larger check sizes.

“I’ve spent everyday for the last 12 years inside a Moe’s restaurant hearing our crews proudly shout ‘Welcome to Moe’s!’ to each and every guest,” said Mark Monroe, a Moe’s Franchisee. “That famous greeting has stood for the promise that everyone is welcome at Moe’s. This modernization effort is imperative to making sure that we provide our loyal guests with a more seamless online ordering experience, updated interiors with engaging in-store graphics showing our bold personality and a new logo – all while serving the same delicious food they crave and greeting them with the familiar ‘Welcome to Moe’s!’ that started it all.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is also investing in consumer-focused innovation to remain competitive in the growing fast casual space. The brand recently updated its app to focus on the digital ordering experience and features a compelling loyalty program with offers tailored for its guests. Moe’s is also piloting a new beverage offering and has plans to roll out exciting LTO menu items throughout the remainder of the year, the most recent LTO being the Buffalo Queso Taco.