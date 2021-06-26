17-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Albany

The Albany Police Department has arrested 17-year old Ryheam Thompson on several charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Police responded to the 100-block of Marie Road and located Thompson who was wanted on several charges including Murder, Gang Participation, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during certain crimes.

The charges are related to the March Homicide of 19-year-old Jamal Tinch and Aggravated Assault against a 16-year-old.

Thompson is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.