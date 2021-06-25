Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it plans to sue the state of Georgia over the state’s new voting laws, which opponents of the law have called restrictive.

The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the fight between Republicans and Democrats over voting laws and voting rights in Georgia. While Georgia’s Republican Governor and Republican Secretary of State have stood behind the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, both have been ardent supporters of election reforms made by Republican lawmakers on the heels of the election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp have both released statements about the lawsuit shortly after it was announced. In their statements, both Republicans invoked the name of Stacey Abrams.

“The Biden Administration continues to do the bidding of Stacey Abrams and spreads more lies about Georgia’s election law. Their lies already cost Georgia $100 million and got the President awarded with four Pinocchios,” Raffensperger said. “It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government. I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court.”

“This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start,” Kemp said. “Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress – and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy. As Secretary of State, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections – and won. I look forward to going three for three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”

Return for more details as this story develops.

