Driver killed after police chase in Barrow County

AUBURN — A police chase in Barrow County early this morning ended in gunfire and the death of the driver.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 5:30 a.m., a Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a Ford Fusion in Auburn. The male driver did not stop, and a vehicle chase began.

At the intersection near Brown’s Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane, the driver of the Fusion left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. Police say the man did not get out of the vehicle, but he looked out of the wrecked vehicle with a handgun. As other responding officers arrived, he threatened to shoot himself if officers approached him.

According to the GBI, officers gave several commands for him to put the weapon down so they could assist him. At one point, he started firing at the officers. Barrow County deputies and Auburn Police Department officers returned fire and shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There was a female passenger in the car during the chase and when the wreck occurred. When she crawled out of the car, she immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date.

No deputies or officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation Once completed, it will be provided to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.