How to get free produce in DeKalb County

DeKalb County is partnering with south Georgia farmers and county faith leaders to provide 2,500 boxes of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables to residents Saturday, June 26, and Monday, June 28.

“This farm-to-table initiative continues our efforts to alleviate food insecurity for our residents hardest hit by the economic effects on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

The following churches will hold food distributions on Saturday, June 26:

Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest GA 30038. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038. Distribution begins at 9 a.m.

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Word of Life Christian Church, 4907 Covington Highway Decatur, Georgia 30035. Distribution begins at 11 a.m.

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. Decatur, Georgia 30032. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Additionally, Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317, will hold its distribution on Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

Each food box recipient will receive corn, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumbers, eggplants, tomatoes and a watermelon.

The county is using federal American Rescue Plan funding to purchase the produce.