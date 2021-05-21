Traffic may be slow on I-575 next week. Here’s why

Motorists traveling on I-575 this weekend and next week may experience some delays.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close the right lane in each direction of the Interstate between Ernest W. Barrett Parkway and Highway 92 so it can re-stripe some lanes.

The roadwork will begin tonight from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. and will continue Saturday from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. From Sunday through Thursday, crews plan to finish up just before the morning rush hour. They will be starting at 9 p.m. and wrapping up work at 5 a.m. Next Friday, they will close the lanes again from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m.

GDOT is advising motorists to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

