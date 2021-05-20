Albany police search for suspect in April shooting

ALBANY — Police in Albany are searching for a man suspected of firing several shots and injuring one person during an apartment shooting on April 23.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Dawson Road.

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for One count of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a firearm or knife during Commission of a Certain Crime against 36-year old Clarence Jones Jr.

According to police, Jones is 5’5″ and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Jones should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or they can contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds