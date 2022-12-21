Gwinnett opens 5 warming stations in advance of arctic blast

Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below.
The stations will open Dec. 22 and 23 due to the arctic blast heading into Georgia.
Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.
The warming center locations are listed below.
Locations
View a printable map of all locations.
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Bouleard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
For more information on warming stations, call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.