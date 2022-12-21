Gwinnett opens 5 warming stations in advance of arctic blast

Gwinnett County will open warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below.

The stations will open Dec. 22 and 23 due to the arctic blast heading into Georgia.

Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The warming stations will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The warming center locations are listed below.

Locations

View a printable map of all locations.

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Bouleard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

For more information on warming stations, call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.